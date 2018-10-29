Less Social Media: “The quest to accrue retweets regularly drives users to tweet outlandish comments, extremist opinions, fake news, or worse,” Taylor Lorenz writes. So what if Twitter killed this feature, which incentivizes the worst of user behaviors? And technology companies like Twitter and Facebook are struggling with how to monitor hate on their platforms, knowing that violent online lives have at times crossed into reality.

Evening Read

Democratic candidate for Senate Beto O’Rourke has outspent his opponent Texas Senator Ted Cruz by roughly $5 million—and every other candidate in the midterms by at least $3 million. What has all this money gone to?

Through October 20, O’Rourke alone had spent $5.4 million advertising on the platform, according to Facebook’s Ad Archive Report. J. B. Pritzker, Kamala Harris, Andrew Cuomo, Claire McCaskill, and Heidi Heitkamp had spent $5.5 million total. O’Rourke’s opponent, Senator Ted Cruz, had spent only $427,000 on Facebook, about 1/13th as much as O’Rourke. Much of O’Rourke’s Facebook-ad buy seems to be going toward short videos of the candidate talking to crowds or directly to the camera…. O’Rourke is still considered a long shot to win the Senate seat in a state that Donald Trump carried by 9 percent. But his unexpected fund-raising success—pulling in $62 million through September 30—has catapulted the relatively unknown congressman from El Paso onto the national stage. Viral videos of O’Rourke’s speeches have traveled far, driven in part by left-of-center media sites such as NowThis. One on NFL players kneeling got 46 million views.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. Earlier in the fall, this U.S. state launched a new program that sets tuition at a flat rate—$500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 a semester for out-of-state students—at three of its public universities.

2. Joining a ___________________ or ___________________ had a negative impact on students’ grades, according to one recent study of 34,000 students at a Midwestern public university from 2007 to 2017.

3. By the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s own estimates, ________ percent of student athletes last year were white.

Dear Therapist

Every week, the psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb answers readers’ questions in the Dear Therapist column. A reader named Theresa asks about a difficult brother she doesn’t want to invite to family Thanksgiving:

I know my brother has had a difficult life and I do feel a lot of compassion for him. He struggled with drug addiction throughout his late teen years, 20s, and 30s. He’s been through two failed marriages and is presently working on a third marriage, which has lasted 15 or 20 years, and I feel like he’s put a lot into making it succeed. All of us siblings had a difficult childhood, growing up with a father who frightened us with his loud, angry voice and his severe punishments. As much as my brother hated our father, it's ironic that he has turned out to be just like him—he even looks exactly like him. About a month ago I was happy to hear from a couple of cousins who want to come with their families to our house for Thanksgiving, but then I realized my dilemma. My brother lives 10 minutes away from me and I know my cousins will ask about him and want to see him.

