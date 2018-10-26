—Shan Wang

How should two people end a romantic relationship, ethically? The gentle, philosophizing NBC sitcom The Good Place grapples with the question (the following contains spoilers):

In the VR machine, Chidi first tries out the most straightforward thing: the full truth, or at least as much of it as he can say. “Simone, this has been the best year of my life because of you,” he tells his simulacrum girlfriend in a simulacrum café. “Unfortunately, I have come to learn some information, and it means that we have to end this relationship.” She’s horrified and demands to know the “information.” Chidi refuses. “You’ve either gone crazy or you’re too much of a coward to tell me how you feel,” pseudo-Simone says bitterly. “Which is it?” From there, the gang runs through a variety of goodbye strategies. Eleanor suggests that Chidi say he’s gay; Chidi won’t, because it’s untrue. Chidi also tries out legalistic wording (“I don’t technically love you in the same way because of circumstances”), embellished excuses (“I’m dying … We’re all dying slowly when you think about it”), and diversions (he hands over an adorable puppy). None of these seems to make things any less difficult for the virtual Simone. In one scenario, Chidi has Eleanor be the bearer of breakup news on his behalf: an obviously bad idea that’s made worse when a hint of romance sparks between the two women. Eventually, Chidi must do the deed in real life. “I’ve analyzed the 10 most successful scenarios and compiled the statistically most effective breakup strategy,” he tells Eleanor. But in the non-virtual café, his careful plans meet with the messiness of life.

Megyn Kelly moved from ___________________, which she joined in 2004 with little experience in television, to ___________________ in 2017, which just this week canceled her new show.

2. A Netflix version of The Haunting of Hill House is loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by this horror novelist.

3. The director Doug Liman was reediting Fair Game—a 2010 political drama about the Valerie Plame scandal—before President Trump pardoned this former Bush White House official involved earlier this year.

Here’s a portion of “Lottery” by John Skoyles, from our 2006 Fiction issue:

Pick a number,

any number,

and it will bear

the teeth marks of time.

The day confetti

stippled your shoulders

to keep love

bright and alive;

the year your newborn

son survived.

Looking for our daily mini crossword? Try your hand at it here—the puzzle gets more difficult through the week.

