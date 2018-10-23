Zoeth, a two-year-old from Honduras, gets a bath from her mother on October 23, 2018 as they rest with thousands of other Central American migrants traveling in a caravan en route to the U.S.

What We’re Following

Populism Meets Reality: All isn’t running smoothly in the European Union. In an unprecedented move, the EU rejected member country Italy’s 2019 draft budget, calling out Italy’s “wishful thinking about growth.” But was this “wrist slap from Europe” actually what Italy’s populist government wanted?

Leaving: During the Cold War, Communist countries routinely forbade and persecuted their citizens from leaving, and the U.S. opposed such policies, Krishnadev Calamur reminds us. Now, President Trump is demanding Central American countries stop people from leaving their borders—but here’s why the administration’s attempts at deterrence aren’t effective.

Retiring: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, revealed on Tuesday a dementia diagnosis, and announced she was retiring from public life. She’d stepped down in 2006 from the Court, where she’d often cast a deciding vote, to care for her husband, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

— Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Retired United States Army General Stanley A. McChrystal reflects on a decision to throw away a portrait of Confederate Army commander Robert E. Lee—a man he’d been raised to venerate—that had hung in his home for many years:

Although it was a portrait of a man, to many it evoked wider ideas and emotions. For like an object bathed in the light of the setting sun, Robert E. Lee’s shadow took on exaggerated size and grew steadily as America’s Civil War retreated ever further into the softer glow of history. A mythology grew around Lee and the cause he served. For many, Lee’s qualities and accomplishments, already impressive, gained godlike proportions. This was the Lee I first came to know: a leader whose flaws and failures were sanded off, the very human figure recast as a two-dimensional hero whose shadow had eclipsed the man from whom it came. But as time passed, the myth was reexamined. The darker side of Lee’s legacy, and the picture in my office, now communicated ideas about race and equality with which I sought no association. Down it came.

