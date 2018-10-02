— Shan Wang

Eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez had been viciously abused, but longtime caseworkers like Greg Merritt repeatedly failed to notice obvious signs. Garrett Therolf looks at how things went so wrong:

As he read on, Merritt learned that Gabriel had written suicide notes. But this didn’t strike Merritt as particularly unusual or alarming—he remembered a child even younger who had made actual suicide attempts. He saw that a caseworker had used a computer program to score Gabriel’s likelihood of being abused. The program said Gabriel was at very high risk. But many of the children in his caseload had that designation. Despite the software’s assessment, Merritt had recently signed off on a request to close the case, satisfied that Gabriel was safe. He was supposed to read the entire file first, but he hadn’t gotten to it. If Merritt and his colleagues had dug deeper, or simply paid closer attention to what they already knew, they might have uncovered the family’s secret: that Gabriel spent days and nights with a sock in his mouth, shoelaces knotted around his hands, a bandanna shrouding his face, handcuffs locking his ankles, trapped inside a cabinet in his mother’s bedroom. The family called it “the cubby.”

This fall, Merritt and three colleagues will stand trial for criminal charges of falsifying records and child abuse. Read on.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

New research shows that communities that look similar may offer vastly different chances to climb up the economic ladder—and, perhaps unexpectedly, that kids who grow up in rural areas have a better shot at upward mobility than those from urban areas. While America pays for the freeways and sewage-treatment plants tearing through cities like Camden, New Jersey, it doesn’t pay to make the schools that abut them safe for its children, the visual storyteller Ariel Aberg-Riger writes. A tribute to Robert Venturi, the father of postmodern architecture: “He wrote about my suburban surroundings—strip malls, tract housing—in a way that gave them credit as a cultural and architectural force. Better yet, he chastised the architectural establishment for having ignored them for so long.”

