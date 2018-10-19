What We’re Following

Remote Control: Why does Turkey seem to be treating the release of information over the alleged murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as if it were must-see television? (And if there are recordings of the murder, Turkish officials should release them, urgently, Graeme Wood writes.) Meanwhile: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s method of handling of the affair in Riyadh this week has largely been to do as President Donald Trump does.

To Space: “I have no reason to dismiss the report at all,” the current NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, told Marina Koren, referring to a United Nations climate report released last week, one that some of his fellow Republicans in Congress have dismissed. Under the Trump administration, NASA has put a renewed focus on returning Americans to the moon, among other projects. What’s next for the agency?

Read and Watch: The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’s young-adult novel The Hate U Give, now in theaters, is a complex portrait of black girlhood. In its heroine, Starr Carter, “audiences can imagine not only new possibilities for black girls, but also new visions of our collective humanity.” The Conners is back on ABC, hastily reassembled in its new iteration after its former star and co-creator Roseanne Barr was fired in May: “People die. Whaddaya gonna do?” And finally: How the creator of this beloved bear character, first introduced six decades ago, had thought of him as a mascot for the Latin American immigrant experience.