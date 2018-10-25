What We’re Following

The Big Tent: In Arizona, two candidates are vying in a close race to become the state’s first female senator—a centrist Democrat and a Republican aligning more closely with President Donald Trump. But the centrist wasn’t always so solidly centrist; in fact, quite the opposite. In Montana, a candidate who “looks less like a standard-bearer of the Democratic Party than like the kind of guy who long ago abandoned it” is trying to show the state’s white working class they still have a place in the party.

Paralysis: What’s behind this recent spike in an unusual illness that is rendering some children paralyzed and looks remarkably like the nearly eradicated disease polio? The rare but severe condition doesn’t appear to be a one-off, doctors fear—it’s likely to become a new biennial normal. Ed Yong explores the cause.

#MeToo in Science: The most well-known cases of men implicated in the #MeToo movement have often involved high-power Hollywood figures, TV-famous journalists, and major company executives. What happens when the reckoning comes for a celebrity scientist?

—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

Deborah Copaken attended her 30th reunion at Harvard, as a major lawsuit against the university for alleged discrimination against Asian applicants was about to get under way. Here, just a few of the things she learned from her now grown-up classmates who were in attendance:

No one’s life turned out exactly as anticipated, not even for the most ardent planner. Every classmate who became a teacher or doctor seemed happy with the choice of career. Many lawyers seemed either unhappy or itching for a change, with the exception of those who became law professors. (See No. 2 above.) Nearly every single banker or fund manager wanted to find a way to use accrued wealth to give back (some had concrete plans, some didn’t), and many, at this point, seemed to want to leave Wall Street as soon as possible to take up some sort of art. Speaking of art, those who went into it as a career were mostly happy and often successful, but they had all, in some way, struggled financially. They say money can’t buy happiness, but in an online survey of our class just prior to the reunion, those of us with more of it self-reported a higher level of happiness than those with less. Our strongest desire, in that same pre-reunion class survey—over more sex and more money—was to get more sleep.

