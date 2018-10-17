What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. After a hotly contested permitting process in San Francisco, the city granted two out of 12 companies licenses to operate pilot programs for ___________________.

2. __________________ have recently been accused of profiting off their fans’ mental-health struggles by pushing an online counseling service called BetterHelp.

3. Since the last Ice Age, 300 __________________ species have gone extinct, and a __________________ of the remaining 5,500 are now endangered.

Look Back

159 years ago on this day, the abolitionist John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry was under way. From a six-part series in our December 1875 issue, written by one of the New Englanders who secretly funded Brown’s raid in Virginia:

When Virginia awoke on that October morning, the haughty commonwealth, mother of presidents and of slaves, beheld a gray-bearded old man, wearing the sword of Washington, standing amid the broken fetters of Virginia slaves, with a town of three thousand Virginians, white and black, at his mercy. No wonder that people went wild with terror and rage at the spectacle…. The simple facts were startling enough—all the more startling when the Virginians began to see with how small a force their territory had been invaded and their slaves set free. But much more impressive to the Southern imagination was the wild theory then and for some weeks generally prevalent in the slave States, that Brown was the emissary of an organization at the North which could raise and maintain an army, and which might excite insurrection at any other point as secretly and effectively as Brown had made his foray upon the county of Jefferson. At no time during the civil war, even when the national government was pouring soldiers into the South by hundreds of thousands and emancipating the slaves by millions, was there greater fear and commotion among the slave-holders than when they first learned of Brown’s success at Harper’s Ferry.

