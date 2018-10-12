A Note to Book Lovers: If you love books, come read with us! Sign up for The Books Briefing newsletter, where each week we guide you through the best of our coverage on books and writing. This week: fictional dystopias that are too close for comfort.

—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

The now-confirmed Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh has found a certain measure of sympathy among some black men:

The caping for Kavanaugh does make a twisted kind of sense. Countless times, black men have had to witness the careers and reputations of other black men ruthlessly destroyed because of unproved rape and sexual-assault accusations. And as that Baltimore audience member also argued, if the claims were made by a white woman, expect the damage to be triple…. If anyone has the right to complain about unproved allegations or cry #HimToo, it’s black men. A report released last year, examining 1,900 exonerations over the past three decades, found that 47 percent of the people exonerated were black, despite the fact that blacks make up only 13 percent of the U.S. population. In sexual-assault cases, blacks accounted for 22 percent of convictions, but 59 percent of exonerations. Those disparities also underline an equally important point that seems to be getting lost in the conversation. White men don’t ordinarily face the kind of suspicion and presumptions of guilt to which men of color are routinely subjected. If Kavanaugh were black, how many people would empathize and relate to his circumstances?

But black men who see themselves in the circumstances surrounding Kavanaugh end up missing a much larger issue, writes Jemele Hill.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

1. The ghosts of October past didn’t come to haunt the Red Sox this week, when the team defeated the Yankees, who already have ______ World Series victories under their belt, for this year’s ALDS title.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. This movie tradition, the film _______________, evolved out of use in opera and road shows, but faded from use sometime in the 1970s.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. The new movie First Man tells the story of Neil Armstrong and the Apollo ____ mission in the year _________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Poem of the Week

Here’s a portion of Phillis Levin’s “Album,” from our October 2007 issue:

Why on earth does a postage stamp come to mind

When I see those floating bodies,

Immaculate faces of infants sleeping too deeply

In the wake of the tsunami?

Read more.

We’re always looking for ways to improve The Atlantic Daily, and we welcome your thoughts as we work to make a better newsletter for you. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.