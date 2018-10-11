—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

This small Kentucky college—and the first integrated, co-educational college in the South—has been tuition-free for its students since 1892.

Every student on campus works, and its labor program is like work-study on steroids. The work includes everyday tasks such as janitorial services, but older students are often assigned jobs aligned to their academic program, and work on things such as web production or managing volunteer programs. And students receive a physical check for their labor that can go toward housing and living expenses. Forty-five percent of graduates have no debt, and the ones who do have an average of less than $7,000 in debt, according to Luke Hodson, the college’s director of admissions. On top of all of that: More than 90 percent of Berea College students are eligible to receive the Pell Grant—often used as a proxy for low-income enrollment. Most of those students, 70 percent to be exact, are from Appalachia—where nearly one of every five people live below the poverty line. And that recruiting pipeline in Appalachia produces a rather diverse class—more than 40 percent of the student body identify as racial minorities.

Adam Harris looks at the model of Berea College, where it’s struggled and where it’s succeeded, and whether any other colleges can follow its lead.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and presumed by many to have been murdered there, has brought renewed scrutiny to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, ______________________________.

2. A conflict continues to ravage this other Middle Eastern country, where a UN effort to hold peace talks between its Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition had collapsed earlier last month.

3. ____________________, a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party member and the head of the international organization __________________ since 2016, was recently detained by Chinese authorities.

