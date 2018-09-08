Pupils look out of the back window of an American-style school bus as it drives through the West Yorkshire countryside near Hebden Bridge.

Despite their best intentions, progressive-minded white families often perpetuate racial inequality through the day-to-day decisions they make for their children. There are ways to change that, the sociologist Margaret Hagerman tells the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker, but it requires a serious examination of the ways that white parents talk about race with their children, the choices they make about where to enroll their kids in school, and the neighborhoods they decide to live in.

For most K–12 students, the school day ends at 3 p.m., but their parents’ workdays don’t end for another two hours. This creates a child-care conundrum for families ; since about half of school districts don’t have after-school programs available for students, parents often have to foot the bill for a caretaker or scale back their hours. Kara Voght writes about the parents who go to great lengths to find a work-around for this child-care crisis, like camping out all night to register for after-school programs, and the ways that the school day could be adjusted to ameliorate this problem.

