What We’re Following

Family Separation: Children who were separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy face lasting consequences even after they’re returned to their families. Jeremy Raff filmed the bittersweet reunion of one mother, Anita, and her 6-year-old son, who’s showing signs of trauma. Read their story, and watch the documentary here.

The Syrian Conflict: Syrian government forces are surrounding the country’s last major rebel stronghold in the city of Idlib—preparing for an attack that one expert predicts will be “far more catastrophic than anything we witnessed so far.” Russian air strikes are supporting the offensive—but Russia and Turkey could have the power to mitigate the violence.

Striking Speech: Former President Barack Obama delivered his harshest critique yet of President Trump, describing the coming midterms as a pivotal moment in American history. Read his speech.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Adam Serwer on the power of the Supreme Court:

The Roberts Court is poised to shape American society in Trump’s image for decades to come. All three branches of the federal government are now committed to the Trump agenda: the restoration of America’s traditional racial, religious, and gender hierarchies; the enrichment of party patrons; the unencumbered pursuit of corporate profit; the impoverishment and disenfranchisement of the rival party’s constituencies; and the protection of the president and his allies from prosecution by any means available. Not since the end of Reconstruction has the U.S. government been so firmly committed to a single, coherent program uniting a politics of ethnonationalism with unfettered corporate power. As with Redemption, as the end of Reconstruction is known, the consequences could last for generations.

