What We’re Following

Mutinous Message: An anonymous op-ed published in The New York Times by “a senior official in the Trump administration” says that high-ranking members of the president’s team are disgusted with his decisions—and are actively working to blunt their impact. David Frum explains what’s wrong with this approach.

Progressive’s Prize: Boston City Councilwoman Ayanna Pressley beat longtime Representative Mike Capuano in a massive upset in Massachusetts’s Seventh-District Democratic primary. Though Pressley and Capuano share progressive positions on many issues, Pressley would bring the added perspective of an African American woman to Congress—and her victory signifies a shift in how politics work.

Boycott Business: A Nike ad campaign featuring the athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick prompted viral backlash, including a #BoycottNike hashtag. Yet the boycotters’ actions have served mainly to elevate Nike’s brand—reinforcing the business choices that likely motivated the campaign in the first place. More worryingly, Alex Wagner argues, the boycott illustrates a troubling form of rage that has spread across partisan lines.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

David French on adopting his daughter from Ethiopia in 2010:

There are three fundamental, complicating truths about adoption. First, every single adoption begins with profound loss … Second, the demographics of those in need of loving homes do not precisely match the demographics of those seeking a new child. Adoptive parents are disproportionately white . Adopted children are not … Third, American culture has long been obsessed with questions of race and identity. Combine these three truths and you will not only begin to understand the challenge of adoption, you’ll also gain insight into a darkness in American culture, a darkness that scorns even the bond between parent and child. I know this firsthand. Amid the stories of adoption in America is the story of my family—the story of my youngest daughter.

