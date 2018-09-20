—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

An expat in Paris, Rachel Donadio describes the dizzying experience of reacquainting with her former home on each trip back to the U.S. One standout difference? The buffet of toothpaste options at any given American drugstore.

Of course, other things leap out, too, on first impact back in New York: glacial air conditioning; cars that seem as big as studio apartments; chirpy customer service—any customer service; cheese that’s not so much cheese as oil poured into plastic; Amtrak, a national train service roughly twice as expensive and twice as slow as that of any self-respecting (albeit debt-ridden) European country. And then there are the significant social differences: gay people being super out and proud; people of color, and women, in positions of actual authority.

Read Rachel’s observations on American oddities, after a decade abroad.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

To resolve a decades-long name dispute with Greece, Macedonia is voting at the end of September in a national referendum that will add an adjective to its name, making it the Republic of _________ Macedonia.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. The Trump administration dropped the U.S. refugee cap for the 2019 fiscal year to 30,000, the lowest cap since the current refugee-resettlement program went into effect under which president?

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. In Europe, attitudes toward refugees seem to have shifted since 2015. In Germany and Sweden, _______ percent and _______ percent of those surveyed in each country, respectively, said they’d support taking in more refugees, according to recent data.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Go inside Tulsa’s new 66.5-acre, $465 million public park—which features a boating pond, a five-acre adventure playground, and a spacious skate park with lessons for beginners. Why is the home-building industry stuck in the 1940s? “Past approaches no longer answer today’s demands,” the architecture professor Avi Friedman writes: “Every step of the process needs to be reconsidered.” Read his suggestions for improvements. Last week, Mexico City’s incoming mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced a competition to redesign the city’s young logo. The backlash has been swift.

For more updates like these from the urban world, subscribe to CityLab’s Daily newsletter.

We’re making some changes to The Atlantic Daily. We welcome your thoughts as we’re perfecting the newsletter. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.