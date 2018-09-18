What We’re Following

Uninspired Emmys: Critics have spoken: The 2018 Emmys gave viewers an uncomfortable pre-show and an uninspired, unnerving ceremony, save for much-needed respites such as an onstage marriage proposal during an acceptance speech. Self-referential jokes about the absence of diversity were as plentiful as the recognition of people of color’s work was scarce, Hannah Giorgis writes.

Campus Free Speech: “The echo chamber on one side of the spectrum is crashing into the echo chamber on the other side. And what it’s producing is pretty ugly,” Greg Lukianoff says about the confrontations between ideological opponents on college campuses today. He talks with Julie Beck about an increasing tribalism and the blurring line between endorsing and engaging with ideas.

Dark-Money Disclosures: Groups with certain nonprofit classifications had avenues for keeping the identity of their donors secret—until now. Ahead of the November 6 midterm elections, the Supreme Court is letting stand a lower-court ruling that requires nonprofit groups explicitly advertising for or against political candidates to name donors who give more than $200.

—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

China is reportedly holding as many as 1 million Muslims in internment camps, a practice officials have denied. Sigal Samuel describes how scholars such as Timothy Grose are using simple and replicable methods to capture electronic evidence of these sites before the government can erase it from online:

Step one was running a search for “reeducation center” using Baidu, the Chinese equivalent of Google. He said that led him to news reports that described how local officials, under a policy known as qu jiduanhua gongzuo (“de-extremification work”), were “reeducating” Muslim ethnic minorities—notably Uighurs and Kazakhs—in the northwestern Xinjiang region, which Beijing has long viewed as a breeding ground for extremism and separatism. Step two was using that policy’s name as a search term in Baidu, which he said led him to government websites. Step three was seeing what those websites said about the centers’ activities and locations.

Here’s what a handful of internet sleuths around the world have been able to uncover.