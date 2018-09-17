—Shan Wang

Hillary Rodham Clinton writes on what she sees as the forces weakening America’s democratic institutions:

Trump may be uniquely hostile to the rule of law, ethics in public service, and a free press. But the assault on our democracy didn’t start with his election. He is as much a symptom as a cause of what ails us. Think of our body politic like a human body, with our constitutional checks and balances, democratic norms and institutions, and well-informed citizenry all acting as an immune system protecting us from the disease of authoritarianism. Over many years, our defenses were worn down by a small group of right-wing billionaires—people like the Mercer family and Charles and David Koch—who spent a lot of time and money building an alternative reality where science is denied, lies masquerade as truth, and paranoia flourishes.

Read the rest of Clinton’s essay, in which she also enumerates urgent policy solutions, adapted from an afterword to the paperback edition of her book What Happened.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. Including the contributions of both individual families and the government (such as student loans and grants), Americans spend about $_____________ per student per year on college.

2. And that’s approximately __________ times as much as students in other developed countries spend on average.

3. Which two of these U.S. states—Connecticut, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee—currently have in place active “free-college” programs?

Reader Response

In 1965, eight years before the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision, a woman wrote for The Atlantic under the pseudonym “Mrs. X” about her experience obtaining an abortion, then still illegal. “If it is moral to prevent conception, is it immoral to interrupt an ill-advised one?” she wrote. After publication, Mrs. X’s story drew criticism from those opposed to the practice, support from those who admired her attitudes toward family, and cautionary words from those who felt the safe procedure she described was anomalous:

Sonya B. DeBerry from Atlanta, Georgia—who read the article “first with disgust and finally with anger”—and Jetse Sprey from Cleveland, Ohio, argued that Mrs. X could have avoided the pregnancy altogether. But while DeBerry felt Mrs. X “would profit more from a visit to a good psychotherapist than an abortionist,” Sprey wanted to “commend” Mrs. X and her husband for their “responsible and farsighted attitude toward their family,” which promoted the “quality rather than the quantity of their offspring.” One reader, whose name was withheld by request, was concerned about the safety of abortions given that “proper care is not available, even illegally,” to many women.

Our Letters from the Archives series highlights past Atlantic stories and readers’ reactions at the time. Read more, and write to us at letters@theatlantic.com.

