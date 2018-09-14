—Shan Wang

Bianca Bosker on how the dinosaurs died:

According to this well-established fire-and-brimstone scenario, the dinosaurs were exterminated when a six-mile-wide asteroid, larger than Mount Everest is tall, slammed into our planet with the force of 10 billion atomic bombs. The impact unleashed giant fireballs, crushing tsunamis, continent-shaking earthquakes, and suffocating darkness that transformed the Earth into what one poetic scientist described as “an Old Testament version of hell” … But [the paleontologist Gerta] Keller doesn’t buy any of it. “It’s like a fairy tale: ‘Big rock from sky hits the dinosaurs, and boom they go.’ And it has all the aspects of a really nice story,” she said. “It’s just not true.”

Keep reading, as Bosker describes how Keller has reopened the debate over the dinosaurs’ extinction—and become the center of the nastiest feud in science.

1. A new TV adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels will launch this November on ____________.

2. Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman, had at least ____________ children who were fathered by Thomas Jefferson.

3. The docuseries America to Me examines race relations and inequities at a highly regarded high school near the city of ____________.

Here’s Danielle Chapman’s “The Believer,” from our 2007 Fiction issue:

In fact it seemed a blessing or a talent

Sometimes, or its own kind of deeper luck,

The way I walked into each suffering

Which was its own intricate world complete

With wild children wrangling to be king

Of every broken square of concrete

