Sophie Gilbert on Little Women’s place in the American canon:

Its reputation as fictional fare for and about girls and women prevents it, even now, from achieving the status of, say, Huckleberry Finn. Many male readers feel, as G. K. Chesterton put it, like “an intruder in that club of girls.” At the same time, the domestic setting and sermonizing that irked [the author, Louisa May] Alcott herself can strike contemporary female readers as bland and restrictive: The book’s popularity shows signs of waning among a younger audience. But the fascination with Little Women endures among writers and filmmakers, as a current surge of adaptations attests. Inspired by the challenge of bridging the gap between Alcott’s life and Alcott’s writing, efforts to renew and expand its power help illuminate complexities in a novel whose literary stature is ripe for reevaluation.

Keep reading, as Sophie explores the many misconceptions about the classic book.

The late militant Jalaluddin Haqqani, whose network has attacked U.S. and Afghan soldiers, was once allied with the U.S. against ____________.

2. The Xinjiang region of China is home to many _____________, an ethnic minority group who mostly practice Islam.

3. The country of ____________ has the world’s second-largest market for smartphones.

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Karim Doumar shares today’s top stories:

