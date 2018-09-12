—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

The next populist revolution will be Latino, argues Reihan Salam:

In the age of Donald Trump, college-educated white liberals consider right-wing white populists in small towns and outer suburbs to be the gravest threat to their values and, sotto voce, their power and influence. Many seem to assume that rainbow liberalism will remain deferential to the demands of avowedly enlightened, well-off people like themselves … But what if working-class Latinos aren’t especially interested in serving as junior partners in a coalition led by their self-proclaimed white allies? What if they instead support new forms of anti-establishment politics, rooted in grievances and vulnerabilities that place them at odds with liberal white elites?

Keep reading, as Reihan outlines why Latino voters might turn against the Democratic establishment.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

Look Back

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier were married on this day in 1953. In our July/August 2012 issue, Caitlin Flanagan reflected on the first lady and her marriage:

She could hold her own, Jackie Kennedy. She never played all her aces ... She had her eye on what she grandly called History, a concept large enough to encompass both her interest in 18th-century France and the necessity of maintaining a complicated fiction—at once face-saving and humiliating—about the nature of her marriage. It’s not a tissue of lies, but it is a tissue, one that has been rent so many times that it should be nothing more than dust motes by now, but she was a woman who brought every one of her formidable gifts to bear when it came to the subject of John Kennedy; and we’re no match for her.

