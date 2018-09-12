What We’re Following
Democracy, Now: The America of today may not have been what the Founders envisioned or prepared for, with technology platforms inflaming online discourse and national politics stretching into unprecedented partisanship: “We are living, in short, in a Madisonian nightmare,” writes Jeffrey Rosen. Is American democracy itself in crisis? Does Europe offer a glimpse into—and a warning of—where America might be headed? American courts would also do well to look beyond American law, writes Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Resettling Refugees: The U.S. is on track to resettle 20,000 refugees this year, less than half of the 45,000 cap the Trump administration set for the 2018 fiscal year, putting it behind its North American neighbor Canada, which aims to resettle 27,000 refugees this year. Advocates and experts are preparing for a further scaling-back in the U.S., even as the global refugee count continues to rise.
Moral Failings at Michigan State: A new lawsuit contends that Larry Nassar, the former doctor for MSU and USA Gymnastics, drugged and raped an 18-year-old MSU female field-hockey player in 1992—and that a currently serving member of the university’s board of trustees helped cover it up back then. Here are the ways MSU has consistently failed its students.
The next populist revolution will be Latino, argues Reihan Salam:
In the age of Donald Trump, college-educated white liberals consider right-wing white populists in small towns and outer suburbs to be the gravest threat to their values and, sotto voce, their power and influence. Many seem to assume that rainbow liberalism will remain deferential to the demands of avowedly enlightened, well-off people like themselves …
But what if working-class Latinos aren’t especially interested in serving as junior partners in a coalition led by their self-proclaimed white allies? What if they instead support new forms of anti-establishment politics, rooted in grievances and vulnerabilities that place them at odds with liberal white elites?
Keep reading, as Reihan outlines why Latino voters might turn against the Democratic establishment.
1. After being released from dolphin rehab near Port River, Australia, a dolphin named Billie taught her wild peers how to ____________.
Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.
2. Modern iPhones have 12 different emoji that depict ____________.
Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.
3. Scientists are developing a new ___________ treatment for acne.
Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier were married on this day in 1953. In our July/August 2012 issue, Caitlin Flanagan reflected on the first lady and her marriage:
She could hold her own, Jackie Kennedy. She never played all her aces ... She had her eye on what she grandly called History, a concept large enough to encompass both her interest in 18th-century France and the necessity of maintaining a complicated fiction—at once face-saving and humiliating—about the nature of her marriage. It’s not a tissue of lies, but it is a tissue, one that has been rent so many times that it should be nothing more than dust motes by now, but she was a woman who brought every one of her formidable gifts to bear when it came to the subject of John Kennedy; and we’re no match for her.
