Reading through this archive recalled a moment when time spent online was less anxious, less fraught—a time when Facebook was a website, not a platform; a novelty, not a conglomerate; a lark or procrastination tool, not a threat to democracy. Personalization was the work of the user, not the algorithm––and the dangers of privately controlled, algorithmically determined information flows would have seemed, to me, like the stuff of late-night stoner speculation. These ancient posts were a throwback to a time when nobody knew the name of Facebook’s founder. Why should we have? My peers and I saw the website, like the other social networks we had played with—Xanga, LiveJournal, Friendster, Myspace—as a toy with a shelf life. Eventually it would be phased out, disposed of. We could have probably been forgiven for being a little naive.

1. About ____________ percent of American college students live off campus.

2. A study of early-20th-century school-spending patterns found that ____________ contributed to kids staying in school longer.

3. The nationwide norm of summer break is based on the 19th-century calendars of ____________ school districts.

Doug, in Salt Lake City, is worried about how his husband's extended work trip will affect their toddler son:

I am concerned that sudden separation from one of his dads for eight months will be a shock to our son and may have a lasting effect. We will, of course, videochat regularly, and I plan to talk to him about his other dad as much as I can. But what other things can I do to minimize the negative impacts on his emotional well-being—both immediate and long-term? And how do I manage my own stress and anxiety as a single dad who’s so used to relying on a highly involved and supportive partner?

