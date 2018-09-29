This Week in Family

After the release of the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high-school calendars, Americans were introduced to a time-honored East Coast teen tradition: Beach Week. This rite of passage beloved by mostly suburban upper-middle-class high-schoolers involves a lot of debauchery—namely, raging parties, binge drinking, and (often drunken) sex—says the Atlantic staff writer Ashley Fetters. Graduates of these schools remember that adults often turned a blind eye to what they were really up to during Beach Week.

Fetters also investigated another beloved tradition: the often maligned “dad joke.” These jokes tend to inspire such strong reactions because of their particular kind of wordplay, and that dad jokes are undergoing a renaissance says a lot about the state of modern fatherhood.

Other Highlights

Americans have a reputation for divorcing often, but in fact, the divorce rate has been on the decline for decades, and in the past 10 years, it has fallen by 18 percent. Yet, as the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker reported this week, the reason for this drop-off isn't that the institution of marriage has necessarily gotten stronger—it’s that the type of person who's most likely to marry has changed. Those with college degrees now account for more a greater percentage of marriages than in decades past, and they tend to produces more-stable unions.