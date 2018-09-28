Read and Watch: The third season of the comedy The Good Place kicked off Thursday night, handling the weighty topic of what human beings owe to each other “with humor, gentleness, and a fundamental faith it its viewers.” Saturday Night Live returns for its 44th season this weekend, with only one new cast member and the same Trump impersonator—what will jolt it from its current staleness? And this “eminently readable” new book addresses the “lies society has been fed about female sexuality, agency, and infidelity.”

Evening Read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now suing the Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud. A man who’s fixated on vast visions of an improved future, but who still has a real business to run, Musk has become his own worst enemy, Ian Bogost writes:

With 22 million Twitter followers, he has a direct line to his fans. In December 2016, Musk tweeted, “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging ...” Who doesn’t feel that way? The difference is, Musk actually followed through on the promise. “I am actually going to do this,” he added a few hours later. The Boring Company, a (still nascent) underground transit play, was the result. It currently has plans to dig and operate electric-sled tunnels in Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Chicago. Moves like these have earned Musk a mythic persona, one that blends inventor-visionary with magnate-madman. That’s also why he’s often compared to Tony Stark, the industrialist alter-ego of Iron Man in the Marvel comics and movies. The only problem is, Tony Stark is a fictional character.

Musk dreams admirable dreams: commercially viable electric cars, clean energy, eliminating traffic in cities, sending more people to the moon and even to Mars. Can he effectively lead a company that executes these visions?

Poem of the Week

Here’s a portion of “Patience” from our April 1880 issue, by Edith Jones (you may know her better by her married name, Edith Wharton):

O my Beloved, life’s golden visions fade,

And one by one life’s phantom joys depart;

They leave a sudden darkness in the heart,

And patience fills their empty place instead.

