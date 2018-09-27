—Shan Wang

Sometimes in trying to protect endangered species, conservationists end up harming and killing large numbers of non-native animals:

To save rare plants and giant tortoises from extinction in the 1990s and early 2000s, conservationists shot roughly 140,000 goats on the Galapagos Islands, mostly from helicopters. To save rare birds on South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic, conservationists dropped 300 metric tons of poison bait on the island to exterminate rats between 2010 and 2015. In the United States, barred owls moving west of their own accord are shot because they compete for nesting sites for the endangered spotted owl. Sea lions that eat endangered salmon on the West Coast are trapped and given lethal injections. And in New Zealand, government officials have pledged to kill all of the rats, stoats, and brushtail possums in the entire country by 2050.

Emma Maris writes about the scientists searching for an approach that doesn’t involve killing some animals to save others.

The designer of the Razor scooter says he never meant for the 2000 Toy of the Year to be for kids: The idea was meant to fundamentally change urban transportation. Why did it take two decades? Real social and economic change won’t come from billionaire philanthropists, the writer Anand Giridharadas argues: “When the winners get to redress the injustices they helped to create, they gain a veto for any kind of solutions to those problems that would threaten them.” A generation ago, places like Oklahoma City felt as if they were in a permanent state of decline, says its longtime mayor. Here’s why people are coming back.

