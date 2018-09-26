—Shan Wang

Snapshot

Evening Read

The former Cornell University scientist Brian Wansink has published hundreds of studies over the years aimed at changing the food environment to encourage people to make healthful eating decisions. But his research—now broadly under question, including more than a dozen retractions—harshly reflects a system that rewards buzz over merit:

It’s easy to let down one’s skepticism toward apparently virtuous work. Studies are manipulated and buried and disingenuously designed or executed all the time for commercial reasons, notoriously in domains like pharmaceuticals, where there is a clear incentive to prove that a product is safe and effective—that the years and millions of dollars that went into developing a drug were not wasted, and rather that they were in service of a safe and effective billion-dollar product. But a bulk of the inquiry into Wansink’s research practices centered on a study about getting children to choose fruits and vegetables as snacks if they were marked with stickers bearing popular cartoon characters. Why would someone fabricate a study about how to get kids to eat more fruits and vegetables?

Among these retracted studies: that grocery shopping while hungry leads you to buy more food. Read on here.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. Vacuum-cleaner filters, prone to clogging, could take new design clues from this sea animal, which feeds on plankton.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. The founders of ___________________, acquired by Facebook in 2012, announced this week their plan to resign.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

A new study using mice that show symptoms of _________________ hints at a new approach for thwarting neurodegenerative diseases.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

We’re making some changes to The Atlantic Daily. We welcome your thoughts as we’re perfecting the newsletter. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.