What We’re Following

Celebrity Rise and Fall: Bill Cosby has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the rape of Andrea Constand—an “end” to the Cosby story, news reports declared. Megan Garber reminds us that many Cosby accusers never got their day in court, and that “whatever happens to Cosby, the stories of those on the receiving end of his predations will carry on.” Elsewhere: Mel Gibson, plagued with past scandal, is making a comeback.

Disassembled: In his address before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump condemned Iran’s “brutal” regime and the multilateral Iran nuclear deal, even as countries that remain in the deal made arrangements to continue doing business with the Islamic Republic. He also led with boasts about his administration’s accomplishments, eliciting actual laughter from delegates. (Read the lines that drew the response from his full address here.)

Water, Water Everywhere: It wasn’t just your region—for large swathes of the U.S., September brought rain and more rain. Dallas-Forth Worth broke a 1932 rainfall record. This year Washington, D.C., has seen twice as much rain as London, which is known for its dreary weather. As Hurricane Florence battered the coast, cities across southeastern North Carolina also just had their rainiest month ever. Robinson Meyer explains what’s going on.