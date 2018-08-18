A mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation at the U.S. border.

This Week in Family

The importance of having tough conversations came up in stories about two very different kinds of relationships: those between family members and those between complete strangers.

When the writer Robin Marantz Henig started pining for grandchildren, bringing up the topic with her daughters seemed it’d be like entering an emotional minefield. She quickly found out that there’s “no such thing as an innocent question ” when it comes to asking adult children about their plans for childbearing, and that it’s best to approach the conversation with a lot of empathy—a parent and their adult child might have very different visions of the child’s family.

Roommate horror stories are hardly just the stuff of college dorms. As the cost of rent has risen in many cities around the country, more and more American adults are creating homes with complete strangers. Allie Volpe writes about how living with nonfamily members in such an intimate setting can create conflict, but also harmony. One expert’s advice? Treat the roommate search like speed-dating, and have some honest conversations about what everyone’s expecting.

Other Highlights