This Week in Family

“Guys” has become part of everyday vernacular to address groups of people, but the Atlantic staff writer Joe Pinsker talked to a motley crew of individuals—teachers, ice-cream scoopers, debate coaches, urban planners—about their attempts to move away from the word. Often, “guys” is seen as a symbol of exclusion—a word with an originally male meaning used to refer to people who don’t consider themselves men. As linguists have pointed out, though, language is constantly evolving, and the debate over whether to use “guys” is indicative of how messy that change can be.

Parents of children with conduct disorder typically have isolating lives, writes Lillyth Quillan. Their kids’ antisocial behavior—which could turn into psychopathy in adulthood—often leads other parents to shun them. Frustrated with the lack of support groups to help her navigate parenthood, Quillan started a Facebook group of her own called Parents of Children with Conduct Disorder. Now at 800-plus members, the group has allowed Quillan and other parents to share resources, strategies, and the knowledge that they’re not alone.

Other Highlights

When parents drop their children off at college, they often feel a sense of dread about the passage of time and the new stage in their relationship with their children, writes Ian Bogost, an Atlantic contributing editor. However, he believes there are ways for parents to embrace the discomfort and improve that relationship.