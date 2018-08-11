This Week in Family

Two stories this week illustrated the ways the medical establishment can overlook women’s best interests.

From Serena Williams detailing her terrifying experience giving birth in Vogue to a New York Times report on the dangers pregnant black women face, this past year has been filled with public stories about “health-care gaslighting,” in which women are told, explicitly or implicitly, that their problems are all in their head. Ashley Fetters, an Atlantic staff writer, explores how the media may be starting to take women’s stories of medical mistreatment more seriously.

Similarly, some outdated treatments continue to be routinely prescribed to women, including bed rest for pregnant patients. As many as 20 percent of women are prescribed bed rest during their pregnancy, even though there isn’t evidence that it helps. Lisa Lerer writes about her time constrained to her hospital bed, the potential dangers of the treatment, and its roots in sexist medical views about women’s “hysteria.”

Other Highlights

When domestic-abuse survivors want to exit abusive relationships, it’s rarely as simple as just leaving. The journey of separation and then recovery often requires a lot of time and flexibility that some people just don’t have—and can threaten their employment. Caroline Kitchener, an associate editor at The Atlantic, wrote about how legislation like New Zealand’s recently passed paid-leave policy can help survivors move on with their lives without losing their jobs.