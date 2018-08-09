What We’re Following

The Power of a Tweet: On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey protected the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s right to use the platform. That same day, Tesla’s share price rose after Elon Musk tweeted that the company might go private. The two unrelated events have raised questions about the social-publishing platform’s moral responsibility regarding empirical facts, as well as the site’s augmentation and consolidation of elite power.

Left of Center: Democratic state-level candidates in the upcoming midterm elections are running on platforms that are further left-leaning than the party’s mainstream. This new set of leaders—which includes a greater number of women, people of color, first-time candidates, and self-proclaimed democratic socialists—could push the Democrats and their policies to become more progressive. Conor Friedersdorf argues, however, that democratic socialism could jeopardize the rights of minorities.

Land versus Water: A new study on the evolution of marine mammals reveals that certain water dwellers—including bottlenose dolphins, manatees, and even beavers—have lost a gene called PON1, which may help protect against some human-developed pesticides. Researchers are eager to learn more about deep-sea divers with the hopes that it will improve our impact on the natural world.