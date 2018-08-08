What We’re Following

As Goes Ohio … : The closely watched special election in Ohio’s reliably red 12th district went to Troy Balderson, the Republican candidate, by a slim margin Tuesday night. That tight race might point to a chance for Democrats to win House seats in suburban districts this fall. At the recent Netroots Nation conference, however, progressive Democrats were less concerned with wooing suburban whites than with boosting turnout among voters of color. Here’s how they plan to win.

School Policy: In a new book, the former education secretary Arne Duncan argues that America’s education system “runs on lies”—including politicians’ claims of valuing schools, teachers, and students that may not be backed up by actions. In Wisconsin, the public-school superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers might be changing that: He’s prioritizing education in his campaign, and is banking on voters doing the same.

Climate Concerns: New research into Earth’s ancient history shows evidence of a climate so scorching that rainforests grew near the planet’s poles—and suggests that in the near future, temperatures could rise even higher than current models predict. To counteract the effects of climate change on the world’s crops, some scientists have proposed solar geo-engineering—that is, releasing gases into the stratosphere to deflect sunlight. But a new economic projection says that plan isn’t looking too promising yet.