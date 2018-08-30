What We’re Following

Midterm Matters: An upcoming congressional primary race in Massachusetts illustrates how progressive voters are taking stock of candidates’ life experiences as well as their professional records. Democrats’ growing coalition of young and minority voters could give the party a chance to gain significant ground in Sun Belt states. Meanwhile, Reihan Salam argues, Republicans have an opportunity to respond to the progressive slogan of “Medicare for All” with the case for a more viable policy.

Syria’s War: The Trump administration’s signals that it won’t keep a long-term presence in Syria are placing the Kurds, who are U.S. allies, in a difficult position. Those signals are also one reason why Israel has relied in part on Russia, rather than America, to protect its own interests as its neighbors jockey for advantage in the conflict—but Russia might not be able to deliver.

Climate Change: A new paper from an international team of scientists finds that every type of ecosystem on Earth could be transformed by rising global temperatures over the next 200 years. At the same time, another study predicts that the amount of grain crops lost to insects could dramatically increase. In the face of these and many more global-warming threats, the latest episode of the Crazy/Genius podcast explores a radical plan to save the world.