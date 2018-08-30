What We’re Following
Midterm Matters: An upcoming congressional primary race in Massachusetts illustrates how progressive voters are taking stock of candidates’ life experiences as well as their professional records. Democrats’ growing coalition of young and minority voters could give the party a chance to gain significant ground in Sun Belt states. Meanwhile, Reihan Salam argues, Republicans have an opportunity to respond to the progressive slogan of “Medicare for All” with the case for a more viable policy.
Syria’s War: The Trump administration’s signals that it won’t keep a long-term presence in Syria are placing the Kurds, who are U.S. allies, in a difficult position. Those signals are also one reason why Israel has relied in part on Russia, rather than America, to protect its own interests as its neighbors jockey for advantage in the conflict—but Russia might not be able to deliver.
Climate Change: A new paper from an international team of scientists finds that every type of ecosystem on Earth could be transformed by rising global temperatures over the next 200 years. At the same time, another study predicts that the amount of grain crops lost to insects could dramatically increase. In the face of these and many more global-warming threats, the latest episode of the Crazy/Genius podcast explores a radical plan to save the world.
Reis Thebault and Alexandria Fuller investigate the justice system in Fresno, California:
A jacket with a police badge sewn onto its shoulder hangs in the office of Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines III. He had served on the city’s police force for about a decade before he was elected to public office. In an interview in his City Hall office, Baines, the only black member of the council, paused before answering a question about the police department’s treatment of black drivers.
“I got pulled over last night,” he said.
1. China is investing nearly $90 billion this year in projects across the continent of ____________.
2. Though the country of ____________ has the world’s highest concentration of millionaires, the majority of its people live in public housing.
3. While in office, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sued about 2,000 people who he claims _____________.
Answers: Africa / Singapore / insulted him
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:
“The less time we allot to sleep, the more demanding we become that it be perfect.” Here’s how the mattress store conquered America.
If neighborhoods don’t build new housing, it intensifies the shortage, raises the rents, and amplifies displacement. Why isn’t this intuitively obvious?
What would Manhattan’s grid look like if it were designed for people instead of cars? Two designers propose a radical rethinking, inspired by experiments in Barcelona and the Netherlands.
