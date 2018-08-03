—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Deborah Copaken on the choice to give birth to a child:

I’ve had five pregnancies and three live births, I write on the medical forms, but what I leave out is now crucial, as Roe v. Wade once again comes under attack. My youngest was not planned. But he was chosen—I want him to know—with love, optimism, and hope, just as the terminations of the two other unplanned pregnancies were also chosen. My body is now a canvas of pregnancy-related scars. I knew, going into that third birth, the physical toll pregnancy had already taken on me. And yet I chose to go into it anyway.

Keep reading, as Copaken describes what’s at stake in a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body.

Poem of the Week

From our July 1912 issue, “The Starling,” by Amy Lowell:

My thoughts are grown uneager and depressed

Through being always mine; my fancy’s wings

Are moulted, and the feathers blown away.

I weary for desires never guessed,

For alien passions, strange imaginings,

To be some other person for a day.

Read more.

Reader Response

Alana Semuels recently wrote about how Amazon’s self-publishing platform has, for some authors, made it more possible to make a profit from their work. Douglas Preston, a member of the Authors Guild Council, disagrees:

Amazon has done a service making self-publishing within reach of everyone. But Alana Semuels’s essay, starting with the subtitle (“The e-commerce giant has finally made self-publishing lucrative”), misleads readers about the true state of things. While self-publishing is a great model for some authors, for many others it is not an option. In particular, journalists, nonfiction writers, teachers, and academics need advances in order to write a book, because they have to take time off from work. Only a traditional publisher gives authors money up front to help them research and write.

