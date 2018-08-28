—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Briana Flin tells the story of Andy Magdaleno, who grew up undocumented in California even though his older siblings were citizens. Shortly before Andy’s birth, the family had received a visit from a government worker that led his mother, worried that she could be separated from her American-born kids because of her undocumented status, to return with them to her Mexican hometown:

She was about three months pregnant at the time. Andy was born in Mexico in September of 1986. The family spent two years there before returning to the United States at the behest of their father, who had stayed behind. Different members of the family came back in different ways: The family’s five children who had been born in the United States crossed with their father’s cousin, presenting their birth certificates at the border. Andy, on the other hand, crossed over the border illegally, carried by his mother. They ended up in Selma, California—a small agricultural town in Fresno County known as the raisin capital of the world. That’s where Andy grew up until he was about 9 years old.

Keep reading, as Flin describes how being undocumented shaped Andy’s opportunities.

What Do You Know … About Family?

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

While watching Crazy Rich Asians, the writer Mimi Kirk took great pleasure in recognizing the beloved spaces in Singapore that she once frequented: acacia-tree-lined highways, hawker centers, streets lined with shophouses. But she was most struck by what she didn’t see. “We have to think about the allocation of urban space and how we’ve had to fight for modes [of transportation to share the road] since the automobile era.” What happens when a bike lane isn’t just for bikes anymore? What happens when a government administration stops administering its duties? Right now, America’s urban commuters are finding out. A new report from the Government Accountability Office says the Federal Transit Administration “runs the risk of violating federal law” as it blocks rail and bus projects.

