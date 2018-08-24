—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Anuj Chopra, an Agence France-Presse bureau chief, remembers three colleagues who died reporting in Afghanistan:

There is perhaps no greater challenge in conflict journalism than dealing with the traumatic death of a colleague. It’s hard to make sense of senseless killings. It feels unbearable. And yet we bear it … The world is so fatigued by America’s longest war that it’s hardly news anymore when hundreds die in a single day. As the conflict slips into a downward spiral, devouring more civilian lives than ever before, more coverage is warranted—not less. Only a few global-news organizations, including AFP, remain invested in reporting from Afghanistan despite the rising dangers, a huge financial cost, and a heavy emotional toll when we lose colleagues. We are the last remaining hurdle to the war becoming what it must never be—forgotten.

Keep reading, as Chopra reflects on why conflict journalism is necessary.

Poem of the Week

From our September 2004 issue, “After High Water,” by Henry Taylor:

We park the car,

pick our way over washed-out stone

to the bridge, and stare

at what can be wrought in a single afternoon.

Read more.