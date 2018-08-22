Teens and Screens: A new national survey finds that not only parents but also teens themselves are worried that young Americans spend too much time on their phones—and that this screen time is disrupting interactions within families. Still, some teens have found a way to earn extra spending money and build business skills through their smartphones, by posting sponsored content on Instagram.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Ian Bogost on why sending a child off to college feels so terrible:

That’s not because it’s a reminder of the ceaseless march of age, though it is. It’s not because it unleashes a stampede of wild memories, though it does. And it’s not because it’s a moment that marks multiple beginnings and endings, although those fires do ignite and extinguish. It’s because adulthood distances you from the experience of dreading things that are certain to come about eventually … Sending your child away to school offers a taste of that particular flavor of fate—as well as an inspiration to manage it more deliberately.

Read on, as Ian offers a road map for parents to process the worries that come with a kid leaving home.

What Do You Know?

1. Cities are expected to cover one-tenth of the land on Earth by the year ____________.

2. About one-fifth of the calories eaten by humans come from ____________.

3. In 2017, the average American bought ____________ pairs of shoes.

Dear Therapist

Every week, Lori Gottlieb addresses readers’ dilemmas in the Dear Therapist column. This reader asks what she should do about a mother who used to abuse her:

I’m pregnant now, and she’s a renowned certified nurse midwife in high demand for jobs, teaching, and speaking. As a result, everyone is pressuring me, asking me how I could even think of not having my mom by my side during labor and recovery. They tell me that I need to let go of the past, and that everything is different with a grandchild … I know I’ll need help post-baby, and I would love help. But I also know my mom is destructive. What should I do with my postpartum care? And what should I do about her long term?

Read Lori's advice