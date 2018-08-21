What We’re Following

Guilty, Guilty: Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer and fixer to Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to breaking campaign-finance laws with payments to cover up Trump’s alleged affairs, and said he did so at the candidate’s direction. Here’s what that could mean for the president. In a separate case, Trump’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, was found guilty on eight counts of fraud and financial crimes in a dramatic conclusion to the first trial of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Focus on Fresno: The poorest large city in California suffers from persistent racial and economic inequality, including lingering segregation from a long history of discriminatory housing policies. Unaccompanied migrant children who live in Fresno also face even greater barriers than others to gaining legal representation in immigration court—which can mean the difference between deportation and staying in the U.S. Here’s what happens to the children who have to represent themselves.

Issues of Access: Thanks to the ease of online shopping and the low cost of consumer goods, Americans are accumulating more stuff than ever, only to discard or donate much of what they buy. Meanwhile, as marijuana use becomes more widespread and socially acceptable, more and more people are having problems with their own frequent use of the drug—and public-health experts worry the country isn’t equipped to help them.