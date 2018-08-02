What We’re Following

After Disaster: Almost a full year after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, a new analysis of the death toll estimates that more than 1,100 people died in the aftermath of the storm—and there’s still more research to be done before an official count is reached. The city of Mosul, Iraq, was liberated from the Islamic State a year ago, but amid the rebuilding, some residents face suspicion and accusations of ISIS ties. And in Idlib, once considered the “forgotten province” of Syria, hundreds of thousands of people already displaced by the country’s civil war are caught in the middle of a new standoff.

Talking Points: In spite of mounting rumors that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing to release a report from his election-interference probe, congressional Republicans and their aides tell Elaina Plott they’ve had few discussions about how to coordinate a response—and that’s because “their constituents don’t seem to really care.” Meanwhile, most Democrats have steered clear of using the word “impeachment” in their 2018 campaign pitches, out of fear that this threat to the president could energize his base.

Family Reunification: By the time the court deadline to reunite more than 2,500 immigrant children with their parents passed last week, 1,800 had been returned to their families, while more than 700 were still waiting. Here are photos of the reunions, and here’s an immigration lawyer’s account of what it will take to bring the remaining children back to their parents.