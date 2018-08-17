What We’re Following

Intel Issues: A number of retired military and intelligence leaders came forward to oppose Donald Trump’s revocation of security clearance from John Brennan, the former CIA director who is also one of the president’s critics. And the recent firing of Peter Strzok, a former FBI agent who sent texts critical of Trump while he was involved in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, has been met with questions about whether Strzok’s conduct violated specific FBI policies. Natasha Bertrand explains why and how he was fired.

Making Ends Meet: A new survey released by Airbnb reveals that educators account for nearly 10 percent of the home-sharing platform’s hosts—and adds to a body of evidence showing that many American teachers are turning to the sharing economy to supplement low pay. Could the solution for the country’s income inequality lie in providing monthly Social Security checks to all Americans? In this animated video, Annie Lowrey makes the case for a universal basic income.

Grain Events: A consumer-advocacy group found traces of glysophate, a common herbicide, in a range of breakfast cereals and granola bars, prompting controversy over how much of the chemical is safe to consume. And for the first time, scientists have sequenced the genome of wheat—a discovery that could make it easier to breed hardier varieties of the staple crop.