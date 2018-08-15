—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Stephanie Hayes on Ido Portal, whose fitness philosophy has spread around the world through viral videos:

Star athletes reportedly pay Portal six-figure sums for two weeks of in-person training. He spent chunks of the past year doing “movement design” (something akin to choreography) for a multi-million dollar Bollywood film, and is set to star in a mini-series in which he works with elite athletes in sports ranging from surfing to fighting. (Some of his closest students have landed similarly glitzy gigs, with two recently serving as advisers to the current season of Israeli Ninja Warrior.) Portal has been called a “guru” and a “movement master” more times than I can count; one interviewer even called him “the smartest man in the world.” But the question—hotly debated on Reddit and on MMA blogs—endures: Is there value in the movement, or is Portal simply slinging snake oil?

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. Recent research finds that ____________ is the food most likely correlated with acne.

2. A type of corn that grows in the Sierra Mixe region of Mexico thrives in nutrient-poor soil by pulling nitrogen from ____________.

3. A new study of online-dating data finds that heterosexual men are most desirable to other users when they’re ____________ years old.

Look Back

The Woodstock Music and Art Fair began on this day in 1969. In our September 2009 issue, James Parker revisited the iconic festival:

The story of Woodstock, slice it how you will, is anti-Darwinian; nature suspended her processes of selection, and everyone more or less lovingly muddled through. Such menaces as there were seem to have been collective—the dodgy brown acid, the lack of sanitation, the rain that left concertgoers huddled under (packaged in?) sheets of clear plastic. When Sri Swami Satchidananda, ochre-robed, inaugurated the proceedings on August 15, he proclaimed the imminent oneness of everything: “America is becoming a whole!” Well, he was wrong about that, wasn’t he?

