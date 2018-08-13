—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Sophie Gilbert on America’s diet culture:

The weight-loss industry in the United States is worth $66 billion a year, an amount that’s substantially bigger than the GDP of Costa Rica. At any given time, about one-third of Americans are on a diet. And yet, the adult obesity rate, at 39.8 percent, continues to rise. Kim Kardashian hawks weight-loss lollipops made of sugar and unregulated appetite suppressants, touting their “literally unreal” effectiveness. (If you’re looking for a way to describe the benefits of most weight-loss products sold on the internet, “literally unreal” is as good as any.) Clearly the status quo isn’t working. But hating fatness, it turns out, is a hard habit for culture to break.

Keep reading, as Sophie considers how two new shows, Dietland and Insatiable, reveal how cultural concepts of fatness have changed—and where they still have a long way to go.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. From 1970 to 1979, the number of ____________ majors in U.S. colleges more than doubled.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. In the run-up to Brown v. Board of Education, some black educators in the South described their role in the school-integration movement as “_____________.”

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. Starting next year, the Common Application used by hundreds of colleges will no longer ask students about their ____________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Dear Therapist

Every week, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s questions in the Dear Therapist column. This anonymous reader writes:

I recently discovered that my husband and a female colleague of his have a texting streak going back as far as 2016. I found this out when I saw his phone. While there’s nothing sexual in their messages, and he assures me they are only friends, I have repeatedly expressed my displeasure and discomfort about the situation. I have also repeatedly asked for this behavior to stop. He lies and tells me they no longer text, until he gets caught red-handed again … He tells me I am overreacting and that I should get over it. I am considering separating from him if his behavior doesn’t stop. What do you suggest?

Read Lori’s advice, and write to her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

We’re making some changes to The Atlantic Daily. We welcome your thoughts as we perfect the newsletter. Click here to share your feedback. Did you get this newsletter from a friend? Sign yourself up.