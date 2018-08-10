What We’re Following

Confronting Charlottesville: This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the white-supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since the event, the alt-right’s message has been championed by conservative media and Donald Trump’s White House. Meanwhile, the city and its citizens are still healing and the University of Virginia is working to confront its legacy of racism.

Maneuvering Space: The Parker Solar Probe, part of NASA’s seven-year mission to study new territories around the sun and the star’s effect on the solar system, launches tomorrow. Elsewhere, David A. Graham reports that the Space Force, the new military branch the president announced in June, is being co-opted by Trump’s reelection campaign to garner donations for 2020.

Dinosaur Wars: For more than 30 years, scientists have been unable to come to a consensus on how dinosaurs were exterminated: Was it due to the impact of a giant asteroid, or a series of colossal volcanic eruptions? In favor of the latter, one geologist is thinking about the subtle influence of ego and power on the scientific field, and the consequences man-made pollutants may have on our current environment.