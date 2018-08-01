—Rosa Inocencio Smith

J. B. Mackinnon on what it’s like to be a whale:

We might begin with a way of killing a whale that next to no one today would find acceptable … Early Norse whaling mainly involved the spear-drift technique: spear a whale, then hope that it drifts ashore nearby so that you can get your share … When the end came, [the whale might have] swum about a thousand miles across several months, in pain, terribly injured, slowly dying … In acknowledging the brutality of certain hunting practices, we drew a baseline of human responsibility for the welfare of wild animals: We should not cause them undue suffering … [Yet] everyday life for a growing roster of wild creatures has become so unpleasant, on our watch and by our hands, that their suffering calls for consideration by reasonable people. One of those animals happens to be a kind of whale, the North Atlantic right whale, which lives along the eastern seaboard of the United States and Canada. As one researcher put it: “We’re not actually going out and sticking them with a piece of steel anymore. We’re just ruining their lives.”

Keep reading, as Mackinnon describes how human activities threaten right whales’ welfare and survival.

1. According to a recent study, it takes about ____________ hours of socializing for two people to become close friends.

2. The reassembly of a dinosaur skeleton usually starts with the ____________.

3. One psychologist estimates that ____________ percent of the general population are “chronic procrastinators.” (The rest of us just dawdle.)

In our July/August 2011 issue, David Eagleman looked back at an infamous mass shooting:

On the steamy first day of August 1966, Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top floor of the University of Texas Tower in Austin. The 25-year-old climbed the stairs to the observation deck, lugging with him a footlocker full of guns and ammunition. At the top, he killed a receptionist with the butt of his rifle. Two families of tourists came up the stairwell; he shot at them at point-blank range. Then he began to fire indiscriminately from the deck at people below ... Along with the shock of the murders lay another, more hidden, surprise: the juxtaposition of his aberrant actions with his unremarkable personal life. Whitman was an Eagle Scout and a former marine, studied architectural engineering at the University of Texas, and briefly worked as a bank teller and volunteered as a scoutmaster for Austin’s Boy Scout Troop 5. As a child, he’d scored 138 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test, placing in the 99th percentile. So after his shooting spree from the University of Texas Tower, everyone wanted answers.

Read more.

