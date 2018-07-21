This Week in Family

Why does Mom Tiger on the children’s show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood wear pants, while Daniel Tiger and his dad don’t? Ashley Fetters, an Atlantic staff writer, talked to the show’s creator, Angela Santomero, about this mystery, as well as how the beloved show carries on the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

“We know we have a responsibility, and an opportunity,” Santomero told Fetters of the show, “to do some stories you might not be able to do on other shows because of the level of bonding that Daniel has with our audience and the fact that parents really trust us.” Daniel Tiger has helped introduce children to, among other things, death, natural disasters, and first visits to the dentist.

Other Highlights

Despite the proliferation of pornography of all kinds, the sexual fantasies of Americans today are pretty tame, according to the largest-ever research project on sexual fantasy and desire. The researcher Justin Lehmiller conducted an online survey on sexual fantasy with the help of social media, and many of his findings contradict long-held stereotypes about sexual fantasy. For example, nine out of 10 Americans surveyed reported that they had fantasized about their current partners. “We’re not trying to replace our partners,” Lehmiller told Ashley Fetters for her piece on the study. “We’re just trying to amp our sex life up a little bit.”