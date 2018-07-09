Immigrant Families: The Trump administration announced it is conducting DNA tests to identify family members who were separated at the U.S. border, raising ethical and practical concerns about how the data will be used. As a court-ordered deadline to reunite families approaches, some undocumented parents say they’ve been pressured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to agree to deportation in order to see their children.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Brendan Borrell on Hendra, a deadly virus endemic to Australia that can spread from horses to humans:

Hendra was once just the name of a suburb of Brisbane, tucked between the international airport and the horse racetrack. Then, on September 7, 1994, Vic Rail, a 49-year-old horse trainer, brought a pregnant mare named Drama Series back to his stable. She wasn’t looking good, and Rail suspected she might abort her foal. He called his vet, Peter Reid, to examine her. Reid found that she had a high temperature, swelling around her lips and jaws, and a partially paralyzed tongue. “I wasn’t sure what the diagnosis was,” he says. The next morning before dawn, Rail checked on Drama Series. When he opened the stable door, she staggered out, collapsed onto the ground, and died on the spot. Twelve days later, Reid got a call from Rail’s fiancé, Lisa. [Twelve] more of the stable’s horses had fallen ill.

Keep reading, as Borrell tells the story of how scientists developed a Hendra vaccine—and how an anti-vaccination movement is now pitting vets and horse owners against one other.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. There are approximately ____________ public-school districts in the U.S.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. New York’s public-school system spends ____________ times as much per student as Utah’s does.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. The word education appears ____________ times in the U.S. Constitution.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Look Back

In our December 1866 issue, Frederick Douglass called on Congress to protect the citizenship rights of black Americans:

The plain, common-sense way of doing this work … is simply to establish in the South one law, one government, one administration of justice, one condition to the exercise of the elective franchise, for men of all races and colors alike. This great measure is sought as earnestly by loyal white men as by loyal blacks, and is needed alike by both. Let sound political prescience but take the place of an unreasoning prejudice, and this will be done … Fortunately, the Constitution of the United States knows no distinction between citizens on account of color. Neither does it know any difference between a citizen of a State and a citizen of the United States. Citizenship evidently includes all the rights of citizens, whether State or national.

The Constitution explicitly guarantees these rights, and prohibits states from restricting them, in the Fourteenth Amendment, which was ratified 150 years ago today. Read more about its history, and what its future might bring.