Snapshot

Evening Read

Ian Bogost on Nextdoor, a social network dedicated to neighborhood issues and updates:

Anyone who has subscribed to a neighborhood email listserv—or used the internet—can guess what might go wrong. Social networks connect people, but many of those connections degrade into vitriol. If Twitter is where you fight with strangers, and Facebook is where you vie with friends, then Nextdoor is where you get annoyed with neighbors—for sending “urgent alerts,” pushed late at night to mobile phones, about questionable emergencies; for trying to sell a tattered massage table or used carpet shampooer at near-retail price; for issuing nasty reprisals on matters large and small. But it can also foster connections among neighbors and help counter the social isolation brought about by technology.

Keep reading, as Ian describes what even the pettiest posts can reveal about American communities.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

1. The accent native to the Meidling district of Vienna is characterized by the pronunciation of the letter ____________.

2. The most illustrious figures in French history are interred in the ____________.

3. Sixty-nine percent of the money that China reports as foreign investment comes from ____________.

Urban Developments

The term Great Migration makes the exodus of the Jim Crow era sound like a bunch of people just packed their bags and headed for better jobs and homes. But given what we know about conditions for black Americans in the South then—and what’s happening in northern cities now—should we call it something else? Researchers investigated the intersection of climate change and real estate in greater Miami and found that higher land elevations bring higher property values. Here’s how “climate gentrification” could deepen urban inequality. “We look to Scandinavia for wind-turbines and nice furniture, not baby-snatching and Apartheid-lite.” A controversial plan to address social segregation in Danish cities reveals the country’s dark tendencies.

