Priscilla Alvarez recounts a National Guardsman’s narrow escape:

Matt Zeller doesn’t remember the moment when a Taliban rocket-propelled grenade knocked him down. He only recalls seeing a cherry-red motorcycle—a Taliban spotter—approaching his unit and suddenly finding himself lying on the desert floor, watching the sand jump as bullets hit the ground around him. It was the start of a 12-hour firefight … At one point, caught in crossfire, Zeller looked one way as two Taliban fighters rose up from a different direction, about 75 meters away, and took aim. That’s when Janis Shinwari, an Afghan interpreter who had arrived mid-battle with reinforcements, shouldered Zeller to the ground and returned fire, most likely saving his life.

Keep reading, as Priscilla recounts how Zeller helped Shinwari come to the U.S.—and reports on why other Afghan citizens who served alongside Americans in battle are facing new immigration obstacles.

What Do You Know … About Family?

1. Compared with the general population, postpartum women over 35 have an 84 percent greater risk of ____________.

2. In a 2011 survey, ____________ percent of respondents said they believe a woman should take her husband’s name once she gets married.

3. Some conservatives argue that people can make their way out of poverty by following a “success sequence” with ____________ key steps.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Besides the scarcity of homes in superstar cities, there’s another, more disturbing side to America’s housing crisis: vacancy. Like these empty homes, vacant lots take a heavy toll on neighborhoods’ well-being, but turning them into green space can boost residents’ mental health. Do Millennials prefer cities or suburbs? Researchers have arrived at two different conclusions—but a Harvard postdoc says the back-to-the-city and secret-suburb camps are talking past one another. Some cities’ roads follow regimented grids. Others twist and turn. Where does yours fall? Two new tools map the hidden patterns of urban streets.

Metaphors

Cashmere-swaddled hug of a show, tricky terrain of diplomacy, apex of the television medium, “flying saltshakers of death.”