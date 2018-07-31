What We’re Following
Manafort in Court: The financial-crimes trial of Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s campaign, is underway. Although it’s the first trial to come out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of election interference, prosecutors won’t be focused on Russian collusion. And in a broader sense, this trial isn’t just about Manafort. Instead, writes Franklin Foer, “it’s an occasion for the United States to awaken from its collective slumber about the creeping dangers of kleptocracy.” Here’s how prosecutors plan to make their case.
Mixed Messages: President Trump announced on Monday that he’d be willing to meet with Iranian leaders without preconditions—an abrupt reversal of the threatening position he took in an earlier tweet. The proposal of a summit may speak to the president’s penchant for theatrics. But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani might not be interested in meeting at all.
Economic Issues: A new report on the effects of stock buybacks, in which companies purchase their own shares, suggests that some firms have prioritized this practice over worker compensation or even their long-term competitiveness—to the detriment of the U.S. economy as a whole. However, the coal industry is one place where some workers are optimistic about economic growth. Elaina Plott talked to an Alabama miner who’s taken the president’s support as inspiration to reinvest in his business—and has named his new excavator “Trump.”
Priscilla Alvarez recounts a National Guardsman’s narrow escape:
Matt Zeller doesn’t remember the moment when a Taliban rocket-propelled grenade knocked him down. He only recalls seeing a cherry-red motorcycle—a Taliban spotter—approaching his unit and suddenly finding himself lying on the desert floor, watching the sand jump as bullets hit the ground around him. It was the start of a 12-hour firefight …
At one point, caught in crossfire, Zeller looked one way as two Taliban fighters rose up from a different direction, about 75 meters away, and took aim. That’s when Janis Shinwari, an Afghan interpreter who had arrived mid-battle with reinforcements, shouldered Zeller to the ground and returned fire, most likely saving his life.
Keep reading, as Priscilla recounts how Zeller helped Shinwari come to the U.S.—and reports on why other Afghan citizens who served alongside Americans in battle are facing new immigration obstacles.
Besides the scarcity of homes in superstar cities, there’s another, more disturbing side to America’s housing crisis: vacancy. Like these empty homes, vacant lots take a heavy toll on neighborhoods’ well-being, but turning them into green space can boost residents’ mental health.
Do Millennials prefer cities or suburbs? Researchers have arrived at two different conclusions—but a Harvard postdoc says the back-to-the-city and secret-suburb camps are talking past one another.
Some cities’ roads follow regimented grids. Others twist and turn. Where does yours fall? Two new tools map the hidden patterns of urban streets.
Cashmere-swaddled hug of a show, tricky terrain of diplomacy, apex of the television medium, “flying saltshakers of death.”
