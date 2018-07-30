—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Russell Berman reports from a campaign school for black candidates:

It was midway through a sticky Georgia Saturday, and Jessica Byrd was dispelling myths about the way black women are supposed to run for office in 2018 … “Y’all, it’s fake,” she said, referring to the received wisdom she was now telling [the students] to ignore. “We made it up. It’s fake.” “It doesn’t mean that our folks, especially our elders, our community leaders who believe these things, are wrong,” Byrd continued. “It means that it is a new day. It is 2018. Everything has been building to the point where we get to rewrite what we want it to be.”

Keep reading, as Russell describes how this project could help candidates navigate—and transform—a system that's historically been weighted against them.

What Do You Know … About Education?

Look Back

Medicare and Medicaid were created on this day 53 years ago, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Amendments of 1965 into law. In 2017, Vann R. Newkirk II wrote about the close connection between health care and civil rights:

The law’s effects on segregation were felt immediately. Since Medicare’s universal coverage of elderly people brought federal funds to about every hospital in America, it also bound them by Title VI’s nondiscrimination clauses, which essentially ended segregation in those hospitals—some of the last public arenas in which Jim Crow legally held sway. Medicare was the final federal legal blow for de jure segregation, and without it, there would still be few legal mechanisms to force hospitals to integrate. It’s hard to overstate how much Medicare and Medicaid themselves did to end formal segregation.

Read more.

Dear Therapist

Every week, Lori Gottlieb weighs in on readers’ dilemmas in the Dear Therapist column. This anonymous reader in San Francisco is struggling to connect with their fiancé’s teenage sons:

He believes that I think his children are bad kids, and that it is my fault that our household is not in harmony. I think my fiancé needs to step up and be more forceful about setting household standards and have a more realistic view of his children. In his view, they never knowingly lie, they never purposefully disobey him, and any time Johnny stays up past his bedtime playing games is merely the result of a misunderstanding of what bedtime was, not disobedience on Johnny’s part. (Bedtime is always the same.) What should I do?

Read Lori's advice, and write to her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

Time of Your Life

