A Tale of Tariffs: U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pledged to resolve their escalating trade war and to refrain from imposing new tariffs while they negotiate. The truce between the U.S. and Europe could make Trump’s tariffs against China more effective—yet it doesn’t necessarily avert the long-term costs of the European trade dispute. And the impact of Trump’s tariffs, Michael Wolraich writes, could turn rural voters against him.
Probes and Prosecutors: Members of the House Freedom Caucus have filed impeachment articles against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein amid an escalating feud between House Republicans and the Justice Department, fueled by controversy over the Mueller investigation. David A. Graham unpacks what the filings could mean for Rosenstein and for the president. A recording of a conversation between Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen could provide evidence related to possible campaign-finance law violations—but according to a former White House counsel, Bob Bauer, its biggest impact will be on other aspects of the president’s case.
Political Teens: At a conference for conservative high-school students hosted by the right-wing organization Turning Point USA, speakers calling for unity and civility confronted an audience that—chanting slogans like “Lock her up!”—appeared to prefer a more aggressive approach to politics. Online, a growing number of teens discuss social and political issues on Instagram pages known as “flop” accounts. Here’s how they work.
Annie Lowrey on Opportunity Zones—areas where, by provision of the Trump administration’s tax law, investors will receive tax breaks for developments that policy makers hope will ease poverty:
Mayors and economic-development officials are enthusiastic about the initiative and scrambling to figure out how to capitalize on it, as are real-estate investors and developers. But economists argue that it looks unlikely to help revitalize the country’s most distressed communities—Flint and Detroit, the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia, Toledo and Youngstown—and that it looks likely to supercharge investment in places that were already growing. That means the provision might intensify the very regional inequality it seeks to remedy.
This is the dilemma posed by pursuing public policy with private capital. Leveraging the efficiency of markets will undoubtedly help many places on the margin. But it might take far more creative investment to truly solve the country’s worst-off communities and fix its growing problem of place.
1. Across languages, words with lower-sounding vowels tend to denote things that are ____________.
2. About ____________ percent of Israel’s population speaks Arabic.
3. In the first quarter of 2018, foreign direct investment in the U.S. was ______________ percent lower than it was in the previous year.
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:
“The rude welcome to the Postal Service quickly taught me mail delivery is no leisurely stroll through the neighborhood.” Here’s what one writer learned about America, and himself, working as a mail carrier.
Just how bad is the European heat wave? While Greece’s experience has been the most lethal, the places where the hot weather has been most unprecedented are actually farther north.
A few strategies cities could try against the U.S. affordable-housing crisis: Taxing big business, repealing laws against rent control and mobile homes, or ... building tiny houses for teachers.
Willful amnesia, fractal irresponsibility, complex collection, meaningful life.
