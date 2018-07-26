—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Annie Lowrey on Opportunity Zones—areas where, by provision of the Trump administration’s tax law, investors will receive tax breaks for developments that policy makers hope will ease poverty:

Mayors and economic-development officials are enthusiastic about the initiative and scrambling to figure out how to capitalize on it, as are real-estate investors and developers. But economists argue that it looks unlikely to help revitalize the country’s most distressed communities—Flint and Detroit, the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia, Toledo and Youngstown—and that it looks likely to supercharge investment in places that were already growing. That means the provision might intensify the very regional inequality it seeks to remedy. This is the dilemma posed by pursuing public policy with private capital. Leveraging the efficiency of markets will undoubtedly help many places on the margin. But it might take far more creative investment to truly solve the country’s worst-off communities and fix its growing problem of place.

Keep reading, as Annie evaluates how best to help the heartland thrive.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

