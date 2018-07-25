Space News: Scientists have found evidence of a subterranean lake on Mars that could stretch a meter deep and 12 kilometers across—the largest body of liquid water detected on the planet yet. Another team of astronomers has found a new way to observe exoplanets—planets outside our solar system, which are usually obscured by the light of the stars they orbit. Here’s how it works.

McKay Coppins on Sean Spicer, the erstwhile White House press secretary:

There was a time, not too long ago, when people were forecasting a gloomy outlook for Spicer’s post–White House career … It’s true that Spicer struggled to land the kind of cable-news contract typically offered to high-profile White House departees. (Network insiders worried, apparently without irony, that he lacked “credibility.”) But then came the offers on the high-dollar speaking circuit (where he reportedly sought north of $30,000 a speech), and the prestigious fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, and the book deal, and the talk-show pilot, and the gig at the cash-flush America First super PAC, and—well, it’s safe to say now that Spicer has landed on his feet.

Keep reading, as McKay catches up with Spicer at his Washington book-launch party.

On this day in 1861, Congress passed the Crittenden–Johnson Resolution, which stated that the Civil War was being fought in order to preserve the Union rather than to interfere with the established institutions of the seceding states—implying that the defeat of the South would not necessarily mean the end of slavery. In our April 1862 issue, The Atlantic’s co-founder Ralph Waldo Emerson argued that the war would be meaningless if it didn’t abolish slavery:

There does exist, perhaps, a popular will that the Union shall not be broken,—that our trade, and therefore our laws, must have the whole breadth of the continent, and from Canada to the Gulf. But, since this is the rooted belief and will of the people, so much the more are they in danger, when impatient of defeats, or impatient of taxes, to go with a rush for some peace, and what kind of peace shall at that moment be easiest attained: they will make concessions for it,—will give up the slaves; and the whole torment of the past half century will come back to be endured anew … Slavery … cannot live but by injustice, and it will be unjust and violent to the end of the world.

Read more.

