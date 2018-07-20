—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Sarah Gilman on the tiny, far-flying seabirds of the Pacific Ocean:

To a storm petrel, the U.S. naturalist and author Louis J. Halle once wrote, the continents are a “mere rim for the once great ocean that envelops the globe.” This ocean is its own landscape, divided by changes in temperature and salinity, wind, and other factors into different habitats. Ringed petrels find theirs in the cold, nutrient-rich Humboldt Current that flows north from the southern tip of South America along the Chilean and Peruvian coasts. They spend so much of their lives over the Humboldt that they’re considered endemic to the current: more native to moving water than to earth. Even so, the birds must eventually alight on solid ground to raise young, and on land, they’re even harder to find. … For more than 150 years, the ringed storm petrel’s breeding grounds remained a mystery. Then, in April of 2017, a group of volunteer naturalists found the world’s first documented nests. They were 45 miles inland from the Chilean coast, deep in the driest nonpolar region on Earth: the Atacama Desert.

Keep reading, as Gilman follows scientists into the ringed storm petrel’s habitat to find out how the bird has become a master of extremes.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

1. The local-news publication Chicagoist has been purchased by ____________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. The comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has modeled his satire on a form of clowning called ____________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. “Some men just want to watch the world burn,” an oft-quoted line from The Dark Knight, is spoken in the movie by the character ____________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Poem of the Week

From our September 2014 issue, “World News,” by Greg Delanty:

We are a family perishing

in our own home. It is below zero

outside and we set fire

to the house, which is in the middle of no-

where, to warm us up. Our very own pyre.

Read more.

Reader Response

The common career advice to “follow your passion” isn’t backed up by recent research; as Olga Khazan explains, passions aren’t necessarily found, but often develop over time. Carole Blueweiss, a reader in New York, New York, speaks from experience:

When I graduated from high school I had no idea what my “passion” was. I followed my heart and majored in American Studies. I developed a love for documentary photography but didn’t like the idea of working on my own, so I tried documentary filmmaking. Once working in this field, I realized that finding a family life in that type of environment would be difficult and I wanted a skill that gave [me] control over my work. I tried teaching, massage therapy, and then physical therapy. I now work with people using the Feldenkrais Method, which incorporates many of my interests. I realize that it draws on what I loved about street photography—learning about people and figuring out what needs doing so that they can feel better. The people I work with give me their trust and we learn from each other. I could never have known that type of “passion” when I was 20 years old.

Read more responses, and write to us at letters@theatlantic.com.

Time of Your Life

Happy birthday to Aurora’s sweetheart (13 years older than The Breakfast Club).