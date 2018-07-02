—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … at the Aspen Ideas Festival

James Comey, the former FBI director, defends his breach of the bureau’s protocol leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Carrie Mae Weems, an artist, discusses America’s history of violence, asking, “How do you measure a life?”

Evening Read

On July 2, 2017, T. J. Smith, the chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, received an alert for a homicide unlike any other he’d handled:

His insides clenched when he saw the name … Then the image flashed onto Smith’s phone. He could make out the light-brown skin, the pudgy frame, the tattoos. And so, on a summer day last year, Baltimore’s police spokesman informed the city about homicide victim No. 173, his younger brother.

Keep reading, as Luke Mullins tells the story of Baltimore’s homicide crisis through the eyes of the man charged with giving citizens the news of each murder.

What Do You Know … About Education?

1. The most common letter grade awarded at American colleges is _____________.

2. About ____________ percent of freshman applicants accepted to the University of California at Berkeley are students from outside the United States.

3. Based on federal labor data, one programming nonprofit estimates that more than ____________ jobs requiring computer-science skills are open in the U.S.

Look Back

Fifty-four years ago today, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In our April 2014 issue, Michael O’Donnell described the key role the president played in passing the landmark bill:

The New York Times journalist Clay Risen contends in The Bill of the Century that Johnson’s contribution to the Civil Rights Act’s success was “largely symbolic.” One might say the same thing about Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon. Sometimes symbolism is substance—especially where the presidency is concerned. The head of the executive branch firmly seized the initiative, taking up a moribund bill addressing the nation’s most agonizing problem. Here was Johnson, president for only five days, working out of the Executive Office Building because the White House was still occupied by Kennedy’s family and staff, with an election already looming less than a year away. Instead of proceeding tentatively, as most anyone in those circumstances would have done, he radiated decisiveness, betting everything he had right after he got it.

